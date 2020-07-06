STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rescued sex worker tests COVID-19 positive, Rajasthan cops in quarantine

On the night of July 1, Udaipur police had conducted raids on multiple locations of the city and arrested 17 people including seven women under the PITA Act.

Published: 06th July 2020 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

A deserted view of roads in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic in Bhilwara, Rajasthan.

A deserted view of roads in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Udaipur police are facing a curious situation after a woman arrested under PITA (The Prevention of Immoral Trafficking) Act tested positive for Covid-19. At least 14 police personnel involved in the operation that led to her arrest have been placed in quarantine after the result came out.  

On the night of July 1, Udaipur police had conducted raids on multiple locations of the city and arrested 17 people including seven women under the PITA Act.

One of the teams, led by DSP Chetna Bhati, had raided Hotel Ramlakhan in Sukher police station area arresting four women. All these women were sent to police custody and tested for coronavirus.

One of the women was found corona positive on Saturday.

After the information came out, the police department swung into action and alerted the team which had arrested the woman from a hotel in the Sukher police station area. 

The department identified the personnel who may have come in contact with the woman during the raid and placed them in isolation.

“The team led by DSP Chetna Bhati has been instructed to remain in quarantine. The corona exam of personnel at Sukher and Ghantaghar police station is also being conducted. One DSP, two SHOs, and 11 others have been quarantined,” ASP Gopal Swaroop Mewada said. 

They are expected to be tested twice to ascertain that they are not Corona positive. The woman, who was found positive, is said to have left Udaipur after getting bail.

After the report came out, the police are trying to find and inform her about her test. 

Police are also trying to trace people who had come in contact with her so that they can be quarantined as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Rajasthan Police
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp