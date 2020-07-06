Rescued sex worker tests COVID-19 positive, Rajasthan cops in quarantine

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Udaipur police are facing a curious situation after a woman arrested under PITA (The Prevention of Immoral Trafficking) Act tested positive for Covid-19. At least 14 police personnel involved in the operation that led to her arrest have been placed in quarantine after the result came out.

On the night of July 1, Udaipur police had conducted raids on multiple locations of the city and arrested 17 people including seven women under the PITA Act.

One of the teams, led by DSP Chetna Bhati, had raided Hotel Ramlakhan in Sukher police station area arresting four women. All these women were sent to police custody and tested for coronavirus.

One of the women was found corona positive on Saturday.

After the information came out, the police department swung into action and alerted the team which had arrested the woman from a hotel in the Sukher police station area.

The department identified the personnel who may have come in contact with the woman during the raid and placed them in isolation.

“The team led by DSP Chetna Bhati has been instructed to remain in quarantine. The corona exam of personnel at Sukher and Ghantaghar police station is also being conducted. One DSP, two SHOs, and 11 others have been quarantined,” ASP Gopal Swaroop Mewada said.

They are expected to be tested twice to ascertain that they are not Corona positive. The woman, who was found positive, is said to have left Udaipur after getting bail.

After the report came out, the police are trying to find and inform her about her test.

Police are also trying to trace people who had come in contact with her so that they can be quarantined as well.