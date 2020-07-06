STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shivraj Chouhan seeks GI tag for Madhya Pradesh's Basmati rice

Tomar assured him of all possible help from the Centre in this regard, the statement said. Earlier, during the day, Chouhan also met President Kovind and VP Venkaiah Naidu.

Published: 06th July 2020 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Basmati rice

Basmati rice.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday met Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and sought his intervention in getting Geographical Indication tag for Basmati rice produced in the state.

A Geographical Indication (GI) tag indicates specific geographical origin of a product.

Basmati rice is produced by about 80,000 farmers in Madhya Pradesh's 13 districts -- Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Sheopur, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Hoshangabad, Jabalpur and Narsinghpur, Chouhan said.

Looking at the historical evidences, it will be appropriate to grant GI tag to Basmati produced in the state which will keep the interests of state's farmers intact, he said.

The Madhya Pradesh CM said Basmati rice produced in the state is exported to various foreign countries contributing annually to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore towards foreign exchange, according to a statement issued by the state government here.

Denying GI tag to the rice produced in these 13 districts will be grave injustice to the farmers of the state and their livelihood, the chief minister said during the meeting.

Tomar assured him of all possible help from the Centre in this regard, the statement said.

Earlier during the day, Chouhan also met President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

This was his first meeting with the president and the vice president after assuming the office of chief minister for the fourth time in March 2020.

During the meeting with the president, Chouhan briefed him about the coronavirus related situation in the state and on other state-related matters.

In his meeting with Naidu, he briefed him about the record wheat procurement in the state and various initiatives taken by his government for the welfare of migrant labourers and combating coronavirus, the statement said.

He also presented to Kovind and Naidu copies of two booklets -- 'Ummeed' and 'Madhya Pradesh Vikas ke Pratibadh Prayas' -- published by the state government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shivraj Chouhan Basmati rice GI tag
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
COVID-19: Delhi count touches 1 lakh, CM Kejriwal encourages plasma donation
Representational image (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 infected Hyd doc slapped with bill of 1 lakh for a day, cries for help
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp