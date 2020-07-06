Uttarakhand: 3,884 passes issued for Char Dham Yatra in last five days

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After the Char Dham Yatra was thrown open to people of Uttarakhand from July 1, a total of 3,884 passes have been issued till Saturday for pilgrims who want to visit the revered shrines — Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

Ravinath Raman, chief executive of Char Dham Devsthanam Board said, “Passes are being issued according to standard operating procedure. All safety protocols are being strictly followed.”

The number of pilgrims has been fixed at 800 for Kedarnath, 1,200 for Badrinath, 600 for Gangotri and 400 for Yamunotri shrine.

SOP mentioned that every pilgrim must carry identification and address proof.

The SOP was announced by the state government on June 29 for pilgrimage of four revered shrines includes permission for only Uttarakhand residents who need to register themselves and get an e-pass which will be valid for only two days.

However, the duration can be increased in case of any natural calamities such as landslides, excessive rainfall and others.