234 fresh coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, death toll at 465 

Of the 234 fresh cases, the maximum of 57 cases were reported from Jodhpur.

Published: 07th July 2020 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Migrants shift to a shelter home in a village before leaving for their native places in special buses arranged by the Rajasthan government during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Jaipur May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan reported four COVID-19 deaths and 234 fresh cases of the virus on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 20,922 in the state, according to an official report.

One death each was reported from Nagaur, Dholpur Bharatpur and Jodhpur, taking the death toll to 465, it said, adding the total number of positive cases in the state has increased to 20,922.

Of the 234 fresh cases, the maximum of 57 cases were reported from Jodhpur.

Cases were also reported from Alwar (36), Nagaur (34), Bikaner (29), Jaipur (22), Sirohi (19), Jalore (9), Barmer (8) besides from other districts of the state.

After 15,966 patients were discharged upon recovery, there were 4,137 active cases in the state.

