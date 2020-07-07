A bit of Haryana's Bibipur in Delhi schools

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: From this academic session, the students of Class X in private schools of Delhi will read an interesting story of Bibipur village in Jind district of Haryana in their workbook.

The chapter titled ‘A Village Named Bibipur’ is a story of former sarpanch of the village Sunil Jaglan how he brought about change in the village.

The chapter is in Section 1 of Unit 6: Of Dreams and Realities, in Skypath (Course Book 8). It talks about how Bibipur fought for the rights of women and brought technology into the lives of the villagers – all thanks to sarpanch Sunil Jaglan, a postgraduate.

The village has its own website where latest updates and developments are posted on a regular basis.

Jaglan was sarpanch of Bibipur village from June 6, 2010 to January 2016. A father of two daughters, he has now set to give a fresh impetus to the ‘selfie with doctor’ campaign.

“Abha Sehgal who is Principal of Sanskriti Public School in Delhi and is former founder Principal of DPS Sharjah (UAE), edited this workbook, while Sutapa Mukherjee wrote it. “I came to know about this chapter after it was made a part of the school curriculum. Abha later told me that my work on gender sensitization has triggered a change among the people in rural areas,’’ said Jaglan while talking to this correspondent.

“School students are not taught about gender sensitization – I too wasn’t. I hope this chapter will make children conscious about girls’ rights.’’

“The publisher has couriered the book to me and has told me that if any relevant point in left out, then it can be added next year. The youth of the village have made the chapter as a profile picture on their Facebook and WhatsApp as they feel very proud about it,’’ he said.