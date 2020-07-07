STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP leader in Rajasthan held for posting obscene videos on Facebook

BJP Yuva Morcha's IT Cell in-charge of Rajsamand posted the videos after creating a Facebook page called 'Team Diya Kumari', named after the BJP MP from the district.

Published: 07th July 2020 08:34 PM

For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Police has arrested BJP Yuva Morcha's IT Cell in-charge of Rajsamand district for allegedly posting obscene videos after creating a Facebook page called 'Team Diya Kumari', named after the BJP MP from Rajsamand and Jaipur royal.

The cops at Rajnagar police station investigated the case registered nine months ago and took this action after the allegations were substantiated.

Station in-charge Praveen Tank said that last year, Gaurav Joshi, a resident of Morchana, had created a Facebook page while becoming an administrator. The page had garnered above three lakhs followers. The cops said they received a complaint from the staff of Diya Kumari that two pornographic videos were posted on the 'Team Diya Kumari' Facebook page on 26 September 2019.

These videos were deleted the next day. Following this, the private secretary of the MP, Vikas Chaudhary, had filed a case against Gaurav Joshi for tarnishing the image of Diya Kumari.

The Station-in-Charge said, "Report of the matter was sought from the District Cybercrime branch which later received a report from Facebook. It was found that porn videos was posted on 'Team Diya Kumari' page was from Gaurav Joshi's ID and mobile number. We have arrested the accused after the charge was authenticated."

The accused will now be questioned about the reasons for posting obscene posts. During the Lok Sabha elections, Gaurav Joshi was constantly making and sharing pages of 'Team Diya Kumari'.

Surprisingly, the BJP till recently was insisting that its worker was innocent. "On September 26, the FB page was hacked and Gaurav was removed as admin. Then, there was objectionable content posted there which FB informed Gaurav through a mail. Gaurav had also intimated Diya Kumari about the issue and gave a written complaint on September 27 at the SP office", said Rajsamand's BJP Yuva Morcha District President, Jagdish Paliwal.

facebook obscene FB posts DIya Kumari BJP Yuva Morcha
