BJP targets Rahul Gandhi for skipping Parliament panel meetings on defence

BJP president J P Nadda alleged that while Rahul skips the meetings of the standing committee on defence, he never misses an opportunity to demoralise the Armed Forces.

Published: 07th July 2020 08:00 AM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday questioned the absence of Rahul Gandhi from the meetings of parliamentary panel on defence while the Congress sought to step up the heat on the government by demanding an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his statement that none has intruded into the Indian territory in the wake of reports of disengagement between the Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh.

“Rahul Gandhi does not attend a single meeting of Standing Committee on Defence. But sadly, he continues to demoralise the nation, question the valour of our armed forces and do everything that a responsible opposition leader should not do,” Nadda tweeted.

BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member GVL Narsimha Rao claimed the former Congress chief had skipped the visit of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh by the members of the Parliament panel. “The Parliamentary Standing Committee has met 11 times so far after it was constituted in 2019, but Gandhi hasn’t attended even one of them,” he said.

Congress, meanwhile, asked the PM to apologise to the country. He should tell the nation how much Indian territory is still under Chinese occupation, party leader Pawan Khera said.

Congress demands apology from PM
Congress, while saying it was “proud of the Army”, asked the PM to “use this opportunity to come out and address the nation, take the country into confidence and apologise

Rahul Gandhi PM Modi Galwan Valley Galwan faceoff
