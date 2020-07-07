STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Buddhist monk in Arunachal dies of Covid-19; 12 Catholic nuns test positive in Assam

The 40-year-old monk was suffering from kidney-related ailments before testing positive for Covid-19 on June 19 - days after his return from New Delhi.

Published: 07th July 2020 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Tawang Buddhist monastery (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A Buddhist monk died of Covid-19 in Arunachal Pradesh while 12 Catholic nuns, including a doctor, tested positive for the disease at a missionary hospital in Assam.

Official sources said the 40-year-old monk was suffering from kidney-related ailments before testing positive for Covid-19 on June 19 - days after his return from New Delhi.

The disease in him was detected during his treatment at a hospital in the India-China border town of Tawang where he hailed from. He was shifted to a hospital at Naharlagun near state capital Itanagar on June 21. He died on Monday. His two brothers also tested positive for the disease.

This is the second such death in Arunachal and the 19th in the Northeast. Assam tops the list with 14 deaths. Meghalaya and Tripura recorded two and one deaths respectively.

The Meghalaya victims are a doctor, who was the state’s first Covid-19 patient, and an eight-month-old baby boy. The minor died on Monday. He hailed from Arunachal.

Meanwhile, the authorities sealed the St. Vincenza Gerosa (VG) Hospital in Assam’s Dibrugarh after the 12 Catholic nuns had tested positive.

The first to test positive was the superior of the VG hospital community. She had tested positive on July 3 days after her return from Guwahati which has suddenly turned out to be a Covid-19 hotspot.

Later, the swab samples of others were collected and 11 people were found to be infected. Four of the nuns are senior citizens, aged 85, 72, 82, and 83 years. Four others had tested negative.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arunachal coronavirus Tawang Buddhist monk Catholic nuns Northeast
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp