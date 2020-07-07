Chhattisgarh schools to incorporate 'state song' in prayers

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh education department has decided to incorporate the state song "Arpa Pairi Ke Dhaar, Mahanadi he apaar" in the school prayers after the academic session resumes. An official circular in this regard has been issued to all district education officers by the directorate of public instruction (DPI).

Last year in November the Congress government in Chhattisgarh has issued a gazette notification notifying the popular song ‘‘Arpa Pairi Ke Dhaar, Mahanadi he apaar” as the ‘State Song’.

Earlier the General Administration Department (GAD) issued a circular to all the government departments, divisional commissioners and district collectors to ensure singing of the ‘State Song’ at the opening of every government programme.

The song of praise — “Arpa Pairi Ke Dhaar Mahanadi He Apaar” depicts a holistic picture of the state in Chhattisgarhi dialect and was composed by Narendra Dev Verma who is known for his works in the field of Chhattisgarh language, literature and art. He died in Raipur on 8 September 1979.

