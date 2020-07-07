STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: IIT-G students build pocket-sized device 'UV-Astra' to sanitise surfaces

'UV-Astra', a nano Ultra-Violet (UV) device, can kill viruses and bacteria and sterilise surfaces within three seconds.

Published: 07th July 2020 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

An employee of Chennai corporation going in the streets of Porur with a kettle filled with Kabasurakudineer' to serve to the residents at their doorstep to prevent coronavirus.

For representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The fear of contracting COVID-19 from touching surfaces have prompted many of us to clean door knobs and wipe elevator keys, but all that could soon be a thing of the past as two IIT-Guwahati students have now claimed to have built a device that could disinfect objects.

'UV-Astra', a nano Ultra-Violet (UV) device, can kill viruses and bacteria and sterilise surfaces within three seconds, its creators Anant Mittal and Shubham Yennawar, both civil engineering students at the institute, insisted.

Mittal, who has applied for a patent for the device, told PTI that "UV-Astra will prove to be the best affordable personal protection weapon against the virus."

It could also disinfect Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for reuse, he said.

"Ultra-violet light is known to disinfect properties. Our solution uses a very low-power UV ligh that does not cause any harm. The pocket-sized device, with a sterilisation rate of 99. 9 per cent, is for personal use and can be powered by mobile phones. It has a service life of 5,000 hours," he said.

Mittal, who runs a tech startup Racerfly, said it took the two of them several weeks to come up with the module for the device, which weighs less than 10 grams and is about three centimetres long.

'Astra' in Hindi means a weapon to attack the enemy, and this device has been named 'UV-Astra' as it would aid in the fight against viruses and bacteria, Mittal said.

The challenge was to make UV sterilization handy and affordable for all and after many trials "we came up with this device which looks like a pen drive with a hard metal case to protect the module", the civil engineering student explained.

"UV-Astra is set to become the new normal. It is an all-time protection device. Now no one needs to worry about touching surfaces when he or she steps out of homes," he said.

Mittal's RacerFly team had earlier developed a drone that has an automatic sprayer embedded in it and can sanitise large areas including parks and footpaths within 15 minutes.

T G Sitharam, the director of the institute, said the IIT-Guwahati community, comprising faculty, staff, students and alumni, is working tirelessly to develop innovative solutions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"The institute is continuously pushing limits and thriving hard to serve the nation by developing innovative and affordable products to fight COVID-19, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make the country self- reliant (Atmanirbhar Bharat)," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UV-Astra Coronavirus COVID-19 IIT-Guwahati
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp