STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Degree without exam: Bombay High Court says UGC be made party to PIL

Owing to coronavirus and lockdown, the Maharashtra government canceled final year examinations and decided to issue degrees on the basis of students' performance in earlier semesters.

Published: 07th July 2020 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

A cleanliness worker disinfects a Plus Two exam paper evaluation centre at a school in Tirunelveli

Representational Image. (File Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI:  Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed that the University Grants Commission (UGC) be made a party to a PIL challenging the Maharashtra government's decision to issue degrees without holding final year exams.

Owing to coronavirus and lockdown, the government canceled final year examinations and decided to issue degrees on the basis of students' performance in earlier semesters.

Dhananjay Kulkarni, a retired teacher and former university senate member from Pune, has filed a public interest litigation against the decision.

The PIL challenged the June 19, 2020 government resolution (GR).

Under the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, the Chancellor has the jurisdiction and the state has no power to take a decision about exams, Kulkarni said.

The UGC, on April 27, directed all the universities to conduct exams, but after a student organisation wrote to the state Minister of Higher and Technical Education, the exams in Maharashtra were postponed and later canceled, the PIL said.

ALSO READ | Revised UGC guidelines on exams show complete disregard for students: DUTA

As per the GR, there are 7,34,516 students enrolled in final years of non-professional courses and 2,83,937 students in final years of professional courses in Maharashtra.

The students who have cleared all previous semesters and do not want to appear for the last semester exam should give in writing that they do not want to appear for final exams, the GR said.

Such students will be awarded final year scores based on the average of marks of previous semesters, it said.

Students can take optional exam later (if they wish to improve their score), the GR added.

Advocate Uday Warunjikar, petitioner's lawyer, argued that this dual assessment method had no logic and it can not be adopted while granting degrees.

After hearing brief arguments, a division bench of Justices A A Sayed and M S Karnik said the UGC should be made a respondent, and adjourned the hearing on July 17.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bombay High Court University Grants Commission Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp