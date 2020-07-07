STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Demand for work under MGNREGA has 'sharply' increased: Sources

To provide relief to migrant workers who returned to their villages from across the country during the lockdown, the Centre has expanded the ambit work offered under the scheme.

Published: 07th July 2020 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Migrants

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Demand for work under the MGNREGA has more than doubled in this fiscal, so far, due to the COVID-19 lockdown and about 42 per cent of the total allocation of Rs 1.01 lakh crore for the employment scheme has already been distributed among states, sources said on Tuesday.

The way demand for work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) has "sharply" increased this year, it seems a sizeable amount will be required to meet demand, they said.

To provide relief to migrant workers who returned to their villages from across the country during the lockdown, the Centre has expanded the ambit work offered under the scheme.

It now includes toilet construction and dragon fruit plantation, sources in the government said.

They said only the labour cost for construction of toilets, part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, will be paid under the MGNREGA.

Besides this, dragon fruit plantation, which is mostly done in northeastern states, has also been included in the list of works, the sources said Officials in the Rural Development Ministry said the ambit of work has been expanded to provide as many opportunities as possible to engage migrant workers who have returned to their native states.

Sources in the ministry also suggested that additional funds might be required for the MGNREGA as the demand for work under it has more than doubled compared to last year.

Out of the Rs 1.01 lakh crore total allocation for the employment guarantee scheme, which also includes the Rs 40,000 crore allocated under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, Rs 43,000 crore has already been allocated to states, they said.

If the existing rate of rise in demand for work remains, a substantial amount will be required for the implementation of the MGNREGA in the existing financial year, sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MGNREGA Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Act Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp