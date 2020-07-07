STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Failure of Modi government's policies has led to serious employment problem for Indians: Congress

The Congress leader alleged that the Modi government has proved to be disastrous for the country.

Congress flag

The Congress flag (File photo| Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday claimed that Indians are facing a serious employment problem both at home and abroad due to the "failure" of the Modi government's policies.

Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said after Indians were hit due to the ban on H-1B visas by the Trump administration, the Kuwait government is seeking to bring a legislation to limit Indians up to 15 per cent of the total expat population.

"A bigger tragedy is staring at Indians in the Gulf with the Government of Kuwait bringing about legislation limiting the number of Indians to not exceed more than 15 per cent of the total expat-population.

"This in effect would mean that 8.5 lakhs Indians in Kuwait who were till now sending home hard currency and sustaining the economy of many states like Kerala will be forced to leave Kuwait and come back home where nothing but despair awaits them," he said.

Venugopal said in 2018, India received close to USD 4.8 billion (approx Rs 35,939 crore at present rate) from Kuwait as remittances.

The failure of the Modi government in not creating job opportunities at home as also buckling to even hitherto friendly states in securing India's interest, is more telling than ever before, he alleged.

"It is demanded that Modi government wakes up and takes necessary measures to arrest the continuous down slide by addressing issues at home and standing up to the threats being imposed on the Indian employees abroad," he said in a statement.

The Congress leader alleged that the Modi government has proved to be disastrous for the country.

"Consistently pulling the country down on all socio-economic indices ever since it came into power in 2014, the thoughtless and mindless decisions taken by it especially during the last three months or so- ever since the COVID pandemic began to wreak havoc," he said.

Venugopal said as if the nearly 13 crore domestic job losses were not enough - with many states reaching unemployment figures of 40 percent, the decision by the US to suspend H-1B visa from June 24 will result in about 2 lakh Indians being sent back home.

Additionally, of all the 85000 H-1B Visas, since more than 60,000 were being availed by Indians, it would mean as many lost job opportunities for Indians.

Comments(1)

  • A k Sehanobis

    Why Modi is being blamed for unemployment situation in India?He should be blamed for the Global unemployment condition.
    10 hours ago reply
