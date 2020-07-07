First non-Thackeray interview of NCP chief Sharad Pawar to appear in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader and party mouthpiece Saamana's executive editor Sanjay Raut has taken a two hour-long marathon interview of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. The interview will be released on Saturday

Sharad Pawar, the architect of the Maha Vikas Aghadi is the first person other than Thackeray that has been interviewed by Saamana in a big way. Speaking with The New Indian Express on Tuesday, Raut said that the former chief minister has spoken candidly for almost two hours.

"We have taken this marathon interview for Saamana's YouTube channel and newspaper. It was a great interview where Sharad Pawar has spoken on various issues from the current political situation to India and China border issue," Raut said.

He said that though they have taken many interviews, Pawar's interview is quite big and it has come out well. In this marathon interview, Sharad Pawar has clarified his stand on various issues including the future of the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the present chaos in the government.

Pawar's interview holds a lot of importance in the back of political tussle within the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies. In the last one week, he has met chief minister Uddhav Thackeray twice to iron out differences between NCP leaders and Uddhav.

Sources said that Pawar is very much confident of this government's survival. "Pawar has decided to work as a troubleshooter and the big daddy of this government. He does not want this government to fall immediately otherwise he will be held responsible for it. Through this interview, he wants to ensure Shiv Sena and Thackeray that he is backing the government and has no other plans," said a senior NCP leader requesting anonymity.