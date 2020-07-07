Ladakh standoff: India to verify disengagement, Army aims for status quo ante along LAC

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and China will jointly confirm the compliance of disengagement once the first phase is complete. The militaries of India and China began thinning their troops by moving their vehicles back from some points in eastern Ladakh after the Special Representatives spoke to each other on Sunday.

An Army officer said, “Joint verification of re-locating the camps will be done to see that landform is restored.” The joint verification means that the two sides will be physically present to confirm compliance as per the agreements and aim is to build trust,” the officer said.

The government sources informed on Monday that disengagement with PLA started as per agreed terms in the Corps Commander's meeting. “Rearward movement of vehicles of PLA was seen at General area Galwan (PP-14 and PP-15) and Gogra Post (PP 17A) Hot Springs.”

“PLA was seen removing tents and structures at PP-14,” the sources said. However, no specific distance was mentioned regarding the moving back of the troops.

Present restriction mutually agreed by both sides is to avoid friction and violent incidents as tempers both sides are high, sources said.

But, things remain stagnant at other standoff points. As per the sources, there has been no affirmative progress about Finger 4 and Depsang.

The standoff in eastern Ladakh began on the intervening night of May 5 and 6 with Chinese troops attacking Indian soldiers at Finger 4 on the Northern Flank of Pangong Tso. Thereafter China moved its soldiers and Tanks and Artillery at Gogra Post, PP 14, and 15 in Galwan Valley and Y-Junction at Depsang Bulge in addition to the location of Finger 4.

Now that disengagement has begun it will be done in phases and it is going to take time, the sources further said. “Patrolling will commence after all phases completed”.

The Army is keenly watching this entire move with an aim to get status quo ante restored along the LAC.