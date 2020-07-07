STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nitish Kumar's niece tests positive for Covid-19

Health department sources said that the niece of the CM has been admitted to AIIMS in Patna under the medical observation-cum-treatment of some doctors.

Published: 07th July 2020 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's niece has been infected with coronavirus after a police officer, posted on the CM's security at his residence, tested positive on Monday evening, according to reports.

Alarmed at the detection of two positive cases from the CM residence, the Patna health department carried out an intensive sanitization of Kumar's house at 1 Anne Marg. Meanwhile, other members of his family have been placed under home quarantine and a team of doctors deputed to conduct regular check-ups.

A couple of days ago, the swab samples of CM Nitish Kumar and 16 other officials of CM office were tested negative after the chairman of legislative council Awadhesh N Singh was found invested.

Nitish Kumar, his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi and others had attended a ceremony in which council chairman Awadesh N Singh had administered the oaths to newly elected nine MLCs.

Meanwhile, one of the JD-U leaders Ghulam Gaus and his wife have tested positive for Covid-19.

Bihar coronavirus Nitish Kumar AIIMS Patna
