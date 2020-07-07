STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pleas for lawyers under essential services: Bombay HC seeks Uddhav government's reply

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) and a criminal writ petition, both seeking the same relief.

Published: 07th July 2020 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Maharashtra government over two separate petitions seeking that services rendered by lawyers be declared as "essential services" amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) and a criminal writ petition, both seeking the same relief.

A bench led by Justice Amjad Sayed directed the state to file its reply to the PIL within two weeks, while a bench led by Justice S S Shinde directed the state and the Bar Council of India to respond to the writ petition by Friday.

The PIL has been filed by lawyers Chirag Chanani, Sumit Khanna and Vinay Kumar through their counsel Shyam Dewani.

The criminal writ petition has been filed by lawyer Imran Shaikh, through his counsel Karim Pathan.

The PIL urged that lawyers be declared as essential service providers and thus, be permitted to commute using the local rail network in the city.

It argued that lawyers are officers of the court and work towards ensuring justice for the aggrieved.

Therefore, their services must be considered as essential.

The writ petition also argued that since lawyers provide the public an access to the judiciary, they must be permitted to work unfettered during the lockdown.

Shaikh filed the writ petition after he was stopped by a traffic police staff while he was on his way to a court in Mumbai on June 29 this year.

"He was stopped by the traffic police on the Western Express Highway and fined Rs 500 since he was on a two- wheeler.

The police said the state had restricted citizens from moving out beyond two-km radius of their homes unless they were going for an essential service," his counsel said.

"My client (Shaikh) showed his case papers, his ID card to the police, after which he was allowed to go, though with a fine," he said.

As per Shaikh's plea, this resulted in him reaching late to the magistrate's court, and the hearing in his case was therefore adjourned.

Both the pleas argued that since courts across the state have been working during the lockdown, the lawyers, who are officers of the court and are thus essential for the courts to function, must be recognised by the state and central authorities as essential service providers.

The writ petition urged the court to direct the state government to "exempt lawyers and their staff" from the lockdown restrictions for the purpose of going to court.

The PIL urged the court to also permit lawyers to use the suburban trains for going to work.

Both the pleas also pointed out that in May this year, the Delhi High Court held that legal services were essential and therefore, no restrictions should be imposed on cross- border movement of lawyers due to the nationwide lockdown.

"We told HC that the Delhi High Court had held in its May order that cross-border travel restrictions for lawyers would amount to denying the litigants their fundamental right to avail legal services," advocate Pathan said.

While the Bombay High Court has been hearing urgent matters through video-conferencing since the lockdown, many subordinate courts in Maharashtra require the physical presence of lawyers on some occasions due to lack of infrastructure for video-conferencing, or connectivity issues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bombay High Court Coronavirus COVID-19 Mumbai Lockdown Maharashtra Lockdown
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp