Terrorist killed, three security personnel injured in ongoing encounter in J&K's Pulwama

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Goosu village of Pulwama following information about presence of militants there.

Published: 07th July 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 09:53 AM

Pulwama encounter

A security personnel stands guard in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

SRINAGAR: One terrorist has been neutralised in the ongoing encounter between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Zone Police said

Three security personnel were also injured in the operation, sources said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Goosu village of Pulwama following information about presence of militants there, according to news agency PTI.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces positions.

While the injured officers were shifted to hospital, the body of the militant is yet to be retrieved.

The operation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

Pulwama encounter Jammu and Kashmir Pulwama J&K militants
