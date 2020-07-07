STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Working on portfolio allocation: Shivraj Chouhan after returning from Delhi

Chouhan had recently visited New Delhi to meet top BJP brass apparently to discuss the political intricacies pertaining to the issue.

Published: 07th July 2020 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Amid reports of heartburn in the BJP over recent expansion of Madhya Pradesh cabinet, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday refused to commit any timeline for allocation of portfolios to 28 new ministers, who took oath on July 2.

Chouhan had recently visited New Delhi to meet top BJP brass apparently to discuss the political intricacies pertaining to the issue.

"I am working on it. Distribution will take place soon," said the chief minister, who reached here from Delhi, when asked by reporters on the timeline for allocation of ministries.

Speculation was that allocation of portfolios would take place on Tuesday.

The induction of 28 ministers, including a dozen loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose exit from the Congress in March led to the fall of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath-led regime in the state, had apparently caused heartburn among a section of senior BJP leaders, who were left out of the new ministry.

BJP MLA Ajay Vishnoi had last week shot off a letter to the chief minister stating that there was resentment among the people of Jabalpur and Rewa divisions.

The new ministers include 20 of cabinet rank and eight ministers of state.

ALSO READ | Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion: BJP MLA writes to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, says people upset

The Chouhan ministry's strength is now 34.

Reacting to the development, former chief minister Kamal Nath said in Ujjain, "the government and the Cabinet were formed through a bargain.

Now portfolios too will be allocated through bargaining".

Nath visited the famous temple of Lord Mahakal in Ujjain before leaving for Badnawar to launch the Congress' campaign for the 24 assembly bypolls.

The bypolls were necessitated due to resignation of 22 MLAs of the Congress who joined the BJP along with Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Two more seats are vacant due to death of sitting legislators.

The Election Commission is yet to announce schedule for the byelections.

The initial mini expansion of the state cabinet had taken place on April 21 with the induction of five ministers, almost a month after Chouhan took oath as the CM for a record fourth term.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan BJP
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp