STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

30 mishaps, killing of 75 workers: Accidents in industries mount post lockdown

The toxic gas leak at the LG Polymers plant in Andhra Pradesh on May 7 brought back memories of the Bhopal tragedy.

Published: 08th July 2020 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

LG Polymers, vizag gas leak

LG Polymers India firm in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As India returns to work post lockdown, there have been industrial accidents at least every two days, killing and maiming workers, polluting the surroundings with long-term health and environmental implications, said a report. 

There have been over 30 industrial accidents in India, killing at least 75 workers and injuring over a hundred others since May, according to a report by IndustriALL Global Union. 

The toxic gas leak at the LG Polymers plant in Andhra Pradesh on May 7 brought back memories of the Bhopal tragedy. The boiler explosion at Yashashvi Raasayan Pvt Ltd at Dahej, Gujarat, killed at least eight people and injured 40 workers.  

Boiler explosions at Neyveli Lignite Corporation’s thermal power plant in Tamil Nadu on May 7, and again on July 1, killed at least 20 workers.

Widespread use of contract workers, lack of safety measures and inability to fix responsibility are some factors contributing to the accidents.

The accidents expose a pattern of systemic failures — industries halted without proper shutdowns and planning as maintenance and inspection were absent during lockdown.

Dr G Sanjeeva Reddy, President of INTUC and IndustriALL affiliate Indian National Metalworkers Federation, says, “The government should form an expert panel and involve unions in decision-making to avoid accidents.”

In a letter to the PM, IndustriALL underlined that such lapses fall within the category of Process Safety Management (PSM) failures and asked the government to immediately address the breakdown in safety controls. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LG Polymers plant Vizag Gas Leak IndustriALL Global Union Industrial Accidents India Lockdown
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp