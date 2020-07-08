Gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar gunned down in UP's Hamirpur

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The sleuths of UP Special Task Force (STF) have gunned down Amar Dubey, one of the dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey's aides, in Hamirpur district early on Wednesday morning.

Amar Dubey was carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on his head and was among 21 wanted criminals named in FIR lodged in connection with the encounter during which 8 policemen were martyred at Bikru village in Kanpur last week.

Amar had also been on the run since last Thursday. “Vikas Dubey’s aide Amar was co-accused in the Kanpur incident and was killed on Wednesday morning,” UP Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said.

The ADG claimed that UP STF gunned him down in coordination with the local police. A police inspector and a constable of the STF were also injured in the gunfight.

However, sharing further details with the media persons, ADG Kumar said a semi-automatic weapon and a bag were recovered from Amar Dubey’s possession. “The forensic team is on their way to the encounter site, further investigation is underway,” he added. Amar was hiding in Artara village.

According to the police sources, Amar was the brother of Atul Dubey who was killed in the second encounter just a few hours after eight policemen were martyred in Bikru village last Thursday.

Amar, whose mother Kashma was arrested on Monday night, had got married on June 29. He was among the group of criminals who had opened incessant firepower on the cops while they were going to nab him in a case of attempt to murder.

Incidentally, the STF sleuths gunned down Amar only a few hours after Vikas Dubey gave them a slip when they raided a hotel near Badarpur border in Haryana’s Faridabad on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, in a flurry of raids, the police nabbed two other aides of Vikas Dubey — Sanjay Dubey and Shyam Bajpai. Police also recovered two pistols from their possession. Shyam Bajpai has been carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on his head.