Guwahati  diary

A Mysuru-based doctor, who is a post-graduate student at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), became Assam’s first plasma donor.

Published: 08th July 2020 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 09:02 AM

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

Karnataka doctor donates plasma
A Mysuru-based doctor, who is a post-graduate student at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), became Assam’s first plasma donor. Lithikesh had tested positive while he on Covid duty at the GMCH. He has since recovered. The GMCH, which is Assam’s largest healthcare facility, has the country’s second plasma bank after the one in New Delhi. Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the doctor for his gesture. He also lauded the team of doctors and paramedics working at the bank.

Man granted divorce as wife doesn’t wear sindoor
An Assam man was granted divorce by the Gauhati High Court after it had viewed his wife’s refusal to wear ‘sakha’ (bangles made of conch shell) and use ‘sindoor’ (vermilion) as her unwillingness to accept her marriage. A two-judge bench of Chief Justice Ajai Lamba and Justice Soumitra Saikia took note of the woman’s statement that she did not use ‘sindoor’ as she did not consider him as her husband. The court also took note of the man’s statement in the family court that his wife refused to wear ‘sakha’ and use ‘sindoor’. The couple’s relationship had turned sour within months after their marriage in 2012. She had deserted the house of her in-laws the next year. The case has created much debate in the Guwahati legal circles and media as well.

Potato, onion prices go down, finally
The Kamrup (Metro) district administration has fixed wholesale prices of potatoes at Rs 24 and onions Rs 23 a kg. Their retail prices have been fixed at Rs 30 a kg. The decision was taken at a meeting with officials of Kamrup Chamber of Commerce (KCC) and other merchant bodies. Stating that there was a sufficient stock, the KCC advised people not to go for panic-buying. Ahead of the ongoing 14-day lockdown, traders had arbitrarily hiked the prices. Potato was sold at Rs 50-100 a kg and onion Rs 40-50 a kg. Earlier, the prices of potato and onion were Rs 25 and Rs 30 a kg, respectively. 

Activist Akhil Gogoi falls sick in jail
Krishak Mukti Sangram Samitee (KMSS) claimed its arrested leaders Akhil Gogoi and Bitu Sonowal had fallen ill. The KMSS said the two activists, who are lodged at the Central Jail in Guwahati, were suffering from fever and body ache. The police said they would do the needful for the duo’s treatment. A few months ago, Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi had caused a sensation when he raised question that whether Gogoi was being slowly poisoned in jail. The KMSS leaders were arrested for their alleged link with the CPI (Maoist). 

prasanta mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

