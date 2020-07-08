STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

In MP, ministers yet to get portfolios; Kamal Nath takes jibe at Shivraj Chouhan

Their wait could be longer as Chouhan returned to Bhopal empty-handed on Tuesday morning despite having spent two days in Delhi consulting with the BJP brass.

Published: 08th July 2020 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Five days after they took oath of secrecy and office, the 28 newly inducted ministers of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan Cabinet are still awaiting their portfolios. 

Their wait could be longer as Chouhan returned to Bhopal empty-handed on Tuesday morning despite having spent two days in Delhi consulting with the BJP brass.

“I’ll work out the matter till today (Tuesday) and allocate the portfolios soon,” he said. Informed sources within the BJP confided to TNIE that Jyotiraditya Scindia’s pressure to allocate plum portfolios to his loyalists could be possibly delaying the portfolios allocation to the new ministers.

Sources added that the deadlock seems to be over key departments, including urban development, PWD, revenue, health, transport, water resources, PHE, commercial taxes, excise, school education and women-child development.

As per sources the Scindia camp not only wants key portfolios for seven cabinet ministers, but also independent charge for four Ministers of State.

Scindia reportedly met with BJP national vice-president and in-charge for MP, Vinay Sahastrabudhe over the issue on Monday evening in Delhi.

Chouhan too wants key portfolios for his men, including Bhupendra Singh, Jagdish Devra and Arvind Bhadoriya, while he is keen on important positions to former Congress MLAs Bisahulal Singh, Aidal Singh Kansana and HS Dang.

“Possibly, the list has been finalised and intimated to the CM, who is holding it for a day to present that it was he who actually finalised the portfolios,” a BJP leader said.

Taking a dig, Congress state president Kamal Nath said it’s all the result of politics of deals.

“The government was formed as part of a deal. The Council of Ministers’ constitution was also another part of deal and the portfolios will also be allocated out of deal.” 

Retired engineer’s stinging letter to CM 

Meanwhile, a Neemuch-based retired electrical engineer has written to the CM raising the issue of 14 non-MLAs being made ministers on July 2.  

“If 14 non-MLAs can be appointed ministers, even I deserve to be part of your council of ministers for being a commoner,” he wrote.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kamal Nath Shivraj Chouhan Madhya Pradesh Cabinet
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp