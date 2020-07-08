STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kanpur encounter: UP cop, who tipped off gangster Vikas Dubey on raid, arrested

His beat in-charge sub-inspector KK Sharma was also arrested in connection with Kanpur encounter in which 8 cops were martyred last week.

Published: 08th July 2020

Police personnel at the residence of don Vikas Dubey in Bikaru village | PTI

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh STF on Wednesday arrested the suspended Chaubeypur Station Officer Vinay Tiwari and his beat in-charge sub-inspector KK Shamra in connection with Kanpur encounter in which 8 cops were martyred last week.

Both Tiwari and Sharma were present during the police encounter against the dreaded criminal and history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in Bikru village under Chaubeypur police station. The duo fled when the cops came under attack by the gangster’s henchmen, said Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal.

Tiwari and Sharma were arrested after UP STF, probing the Kanpur encounter case, gathered enough evidence to show that the duo had helped Dubey by tipping him off about the police operation against him.

According to Kanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar P, the evidence showed that the police personnel Vinay Tiwari and KK Sharma had informed Vikas Dubey about the raid
beforehand. So, he was on alert and planned to attack police which resulted in the death of 8 policemen.

Both Tiwari and Sharma were booked in a case for having links with Dubey, fleeing the site of encounter during the operation against the gangster on the night of July 2.

SO Tiwari was suspended and detained by UP STF for interrogation on July 4. The police authorities suspected that Tiwari had played an informer to Dubey following which he brought in shooters and ambushed the police party. In the meantime, the police got the information that the entire Chaubeypur police team had fled the spot of encounter when the rest of the cops came under attack.

Beat in-charge KK Sharma, who was also the investigating officer in an attempt to murder case against Dubey, did not bother to be a part of the police party which had gone to Bikru village to conduct the operation on the fateful night. He had informed Dubey that a police team was on way to arrest him.

Sources claimed that both Sharma and Tiwari were in the know-how of the preparations done by the criminal to ambush police party but kept it to themselves.

