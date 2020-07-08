STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Portfolio allocation will be done before Thursday's meeting: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

With the morning cabinet meeting on Thursday being delayed to 5 pm, speculations are rife that the portfolios to the 28 new ministers would be allocated that morning.

Published: 08th July 2020 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: With the 28 newly sworn in ministers not being allocated portfolios from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan even after six days, BJP's own ranks seem to questioning the helplessness of the CM over the issue.

Former minister and senior BJP MLA from Patan seat of Jabalpur district Ajay Vishnoi has tweeted over the issue of delay in portfolios allocation, triggering a political controversy in the state.

The four-time MLA tweeted on Wednesday, "First it was about number of ministers and now the distribution of portfolios. I fear that if BJP workers get upset with such insult of our leader. It would be a big loss."

The tweet is being interpreted among the ruling party circles as an indication of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, not being allowed to make his choices in allocation of portfolios to new ministers, particularly under reported pressure from Jyotiraditya Scindia camp. Vishnoi’s tweet was responded by Congress’s Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha, who also belongs to Jabalpur.

Tankha responded to Vishnoi’s tweet, "First the Congress had to suffer the damage, now it’s certainly BJP’s turn. You’re completely correct Ajay Bhai."

Importantly, just a few days back, Vishnoi, who was among the frontrunners for ministerial berth had written a letter to the CM after not being included in July 2 second cabinet expansion. In the letter, Vishnoi had urged the CM to keep charge of Jabalpur and Rewa districts with him. Both the districts have zero representation in the council of ministers.

Pointing towards the anger among people of both districts on not finding representation in the council of ministers, Vishnoi had written that the CM taking charge of both districts might help in pacifying the people in both districts. He had also quoted example of Digvijaya Singh being in-charge of Jabalpur during his chief ministerial stint.

Importantly, in the 34-strong council of ministers, while the Vindhya region, which includes Rewa district (the region was swept by BJP in 2018 assembly polls) has two ministers, the Mahakoshal region has just one MLA as minister from Balaghat district. While three major cities, including Indore, Gwalior and Bhopal have representation in the council of ministers, there is no representation for the fourth major city Jabalpur.

ALSO READ| BJP divided into three camps in Madhya Pradesh, says Shatrughan Sinha

Portfolios allocation likely by Thursday morning

With the state cabinet meeting which was slated at 10.30 am on Thursday being postponed to 5 pm the same day, speculations are rife that the portfolios to the 28 new ministers would be allocated on Thursday morning.

When questioned by journalists about the delay in portfolio allocation, the CM said on Wednesday, “All the departments come under the CM and since I’m the CM, I’m also minister of all departments. The government is functioning properly, the cabinet meeting is slated on Thursday, everything will be worked out by then,” said Chouhan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ajay Vishnoi Madhya Pradesh BJP MP cabinet ministers MP cabinet allocation
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Tamil Nadu is now selling 'face mask' porottas and 'corona' dosas
Swapna Suresh: Prime accused in the gold smuggling case (Photo | Express)
Kerala Gold smuggling: CM Pinarayi Vijayan denies involvement, suspect still missing
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp