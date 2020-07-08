Sharad Pawar defends Uddhav Thackeray, signals all is well in Maharashtra government

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday asserted that there was no differences within the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and defended the work of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Pawar met Uddhav at the residence of the Thackeray family on Monday evening and discussed better co-ordination on critical issues, amid reports of unease in the alliance over allies not being on consulted on decisions such as transfers of police officers.

In Pune, the NCP boss gave his approval to Uddhav, saying that the CM is doing good work pandemic.

“I met Uddhav Thackeray and discussed many things. I don’t feel humiliated going to Matoshree. I gave interview to Saamana. It was close to that place, therefore I went there rather than calling a chief minister to another place,” Pawar said.

Commenting on the Shiv Sena’s five corporators joining the NCP, he said this was a “local issue” that would not pose any trouble to the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Incidentally, poaching of each other members also figured in the talks between Uddhav and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Tuesday.

Sources said it was decided that Uddhav will convene regular meetings with his Cabinet colleagues.

“Besides the coordination committee comprised of senior leaders of all three alliance partners will be also called to have better coordination and there is no communication gap among leaders of three parties. For any big decision, all three allies will be consulted,” said a NCP leader.

Another NCP leader said local issues should not be blown out of proportion by the Sena.

“If the Shiv Sena wants back their five corporators from Ahmednagar, then it should also return our local body members. With the help of these members, the Sena came in power in the local body. These are very local issues that should not affect the incumbent government,” said Pramod Hindurao, NCP state unit vice-president.

Later, Sena leader Sanjay Raut also claimed that there was no bickering between the MVA coalition partners in Maharashtra.

“There are no internal differences as the Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis is saying,” he added.

Shiv Sena on Wednesday also asserted there are no differences among the ruling MVA allies in Maharashtra, and said if coalition governments fall over controversies on some transfers and promotions, it would imply that the national politics is on a weak foundation.

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said politics over issues of a few transfers and promotions is "low level" and "petty".

It said there is "no truth" in speculations about lack of co-ordination among the ruling coalition partners and that they can't see eye to eye over several important issues.

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprises the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, which came together to form government in the state last year after the Uddhav Thackeray-led party fell out with long-term ally BJP over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post.

Some media reports claimed there were tensions between the Sena and NCP over the recent transfer of 10 police officials in Mumbai, and five Sena councillors at Parner in Ahmednagar district joining the Sharad Pawar-led party last week.

The Sena on Wednesday said, "What isso special if Sharad Pawar meets Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray frequently. The Thackeray sarkar has been formed because of his efforts. Pawar keeps meeting the chief minister over issues of farmers, cooperative sector."

"If coalition governments fall over the controversy on two-three transfers and promotions, it would imply that the national politics is on a weak foundation. There are no differences among the MVA allies," the Marathi daily said.

To say that state Home Minister AnilDeshmukh and Pawar met Thackeray to pacify him over the transfers controversy is a "sign of mental confusion of those who say and write this", the Sena claimed, while targeting Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis.

It said even though Maharashtra's political reality maybe "unsettling" for Fadnavis and the BJP, it is better they accept the reality.

The Sena criticised Fadnavis over his comments that the BJP is not interested in pulling down the MVA government, which would fall "because of its own internal contradictions".

"Even though (state Congress chief) Balasaheb Thorat and Sharad Pawar have been saying the government will last its full term, the opposition continues to speak of internal contradictions," the Thackeray-led party said.

The chaos or internal contradictions seen by the opposition party could be a sign of the government's "liveliness", it said.

The Sena said the BJP in Delhi has been accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of hurting the morale of Indian soldiers (over some of his comments on the border standoff with China).

"The BJP in Maharashtra shouldn't do the same to health workers and coronavirus warriors in the state," it added.

(With PTI Inputs)