STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Spicejet offers COVID-19 hospitalisation insurance to passengers

The low cost carrier said it has joined hands with Go Digit General Insurance Limited through its Digit Illness Group Insurance Policy to offer this insurance cover.

Published: 08th July 2020 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 10:16 PM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

SpiceJet (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: SpiceJet passengers can now avail an insurance cover for COVID-19 hospitalisation by paying a minimum premium of Rs 443, the airline said on Wednesday.

"Passengers can opt for the insurance cover ranging between Rs 50,000 to Rs 3,00,000 at a premium for as low as Rs 443 to Rs 1,564 a year (including GST)," the airline said in a press release.

"The insurance covers hospital expenses and all pre and post hospitalisation expenses for 30 and 60 days respectively. The comprehensive cover includes tests, medication and consultations upon testing positive for COVID-19," it added.

The low cost carrier said it has joined hands with Go Digit General Insurance Limited through its Digit Illness Group Insurance Policy to offer this insurance cover.

"This insurance has no restrictions on room or ICU rent. This implies there is no limit on ICU charges or room rent until the insured sum lasts," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SpiceJet COVID 19 COVID lockdown
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Tamil Nadu is now selling 'face mask' porottas and 'corona' dosas
Swapna Suresh: Prime accused in the gold smuggling case (Photo | Express)
Kerala Gold smuggling: CM Pinarayi Vijayan denies involvement, suspect still missing
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp