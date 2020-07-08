Wanted UP gangster Vikas Dubey spotted in Faridabad hotel, cops in NCR on high alert

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Uttar Pradesh's most wanted gangster Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the killing of eight policemen last week in Kanpur district, was reportedly seen in a hotel in Haryana's Faridabad adjoining the national capital on Tuesday evening, sources said.

However, he managed to give the slip to the police, who only managed to arrest three of his associates. They have been identified as Shrawan, Ankur, and Prabhat.

"The three people arrested during the raid on the hotel have been identified as Prabhat Mishra, Ankur Mishra, and Ankur’s father Sharavan. Dubey tried to book a room in a hotel but was refused on the ground that his photograph on the identity card was not clear," an official said.

The police have managed to access a CCTV grab which showed Dubey, donning a dark black shirt, jeans, and mask was present in the hotel. Another CCTV grab showed he was standing on the roadside with a bag, awaiting a vehicle.

As per the hotel staff, Vikas had identified himself as Ankur and had escaped the hotel before the police arrived.

The police in Faridabad and Gurgaon and Delhi are on high alert, sources said, adding that there are speculations that Dubey might try to flee India through Nepal border with help of gangsters based in Haryana, claimed sources.

The UP STF is conducting raids at Gurugram, Faridabad, Greater Noida, and Delhi. Earlier, the police had gunned down Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey in Maudaha, Hamirpur, in Uttar Pradesh.