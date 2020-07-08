STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman's chopped body stuffed in suitcase, polythene bags found in UP's Barabanki

Published: 08th July 2020 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational image

By PTI

BARABANKI: Chopped body parts of an unidentified woman were found stuffed in a suitcase and polythene bags near a closed factory in Safedabad area here, police said on Wednesday.

On an information about a suspicious suitcase lying outside the factory, a police team reached the spot on Tuesday night.

"Upon opening the bag, body parts of a woman in her late 20s were found inside," Circle Officer, Sushil Kumar Singh said.

According to Singh, some polythene bags found nearby contained the head and one of the legs of the woman while the remaining body parts were inside the suitcase.

Superintendent of Police, Arvind Chaturvedi said that the body appeared to be around two days old and locals noticed the bag due to the foul smell emanating from it.

"It appears that the lady, who is yet to be identified, was murdered somewhere else and her body was disposed of here. We are probing the matter," the SP said.

TAGS
Crime Against Women UP Murder Barabanki Murder
