STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Private firm to manage home isolation patients in Delhi

This came a few days after the AAP government locked horns with L-G Anil Baijal over the home isolation policy.

Published: 09th July 2020 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

home isolation

Image for representation

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government has hired a private firm to manage the home-quarantined Covid-19 patients.

The Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) had floated a tender inviting a proposal from private companies interested in the job.

This came a few days after the AAP government locked horns with L-G Anil Baijal over the home isolation policy.

“A private company has been selected and within a few days, it will take charge of the management of home-quarantined patients. We are expediting the process,” said Nutan Mundeja, Director, DGHS, but did not divulge the name of the company.

The Delhi government decision to outsource the work focuses on rendering integrated health care services such as monitoring and wellness programmes.

Home isolation is allowed for those who have very mild symptoms.

Under the project, the company is supposed to daily call each home-quarantined patient, maintain a record of those who report high temperature and inform the government of all the patients being shifted to hospitals.

Among other duties, the company will be responsible to obtain information on all specified parameters such as temperature, breathlessness, and oxygen level, condition of co-morbidity and status of general wellbeing.

If any patient is not cooperating or not responding, the agency will provide a list of such patients on a daily basis.

These patients could be shifted to Covid care centres.

The government, in return, will provide a detailed list of all positive cases being allowed home isolation with their contact details, wherever possible.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DGHS COVID-19
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp