COVID-19: Private firm to manage home isolation patients in Delhi

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has hired a private firm to manage the home-quarantined Covid-19 patients.

The Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) had floated a tender inviting a proposal from private companies interested in the job.

This came a few days after the AAP government locked horns with L-G Anil Baijal over the home isolation policy.

“A private company has been selected and within a few days, it will take charge of the management of home-quarantined patients. We are expediting the process,” said Nutan Mundeja, Director, DGHS, but did not divulge the name of the company.

The Delhi government decision to outsource the work focuses on rendering integrated health care services such as monitoring and wellness programmes.

Home isolation is allowed for those who have very mild symptoms.

Under the project, the company is supposed to daily call each home-quarantined patient, maintain a record of those who report high temperature and inform the government of all the patients being shifted to hospitals.

Among other duties, the company will be responsible to obtain information on all specified parameters such as temperature, breathlessness, and oxygen level, condition of co-morbidity and status of general wellbeing.

If any patient is not cooperating or not responding, the agency will provide a list of such patients on a daily basis.

These patients could be shifted to Covid care centres.

The government, in return, will provide a detailed list of all positive cases being allowed home isolation with their contact details, wherever possible.