COVID-19 testing stopped at Pune lab post discrepancy in report

After the family expressed doubts about the results, their samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), where all of them tested negative

A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: A private laboratory in Pune has been stopped from conducting COVID-19 tests following some discrepancy in a report, a senior district official said on Thursday.

District collector Naval Kishore Ram issued an order stating that one of Thyrocare's labs located in a rural area of Haveli tehsil in Pune district has been stopped from conducting COVID-19 tests.

"A family from Khanapur village in Haveli tehsil underwent COVID-19 tests at a Thyrocare lab. While reports of two family members were negative, the results of a child came out positive for the infection," the collector said.

After the family expressed doubts about the results, their samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), where all of them tested negative for coronavirus, he added.

Following the discrepancy, COVID-19 testing at that particular laboratory in Haveli tehsil has been stopped, he said.

Meanwhile, vice president of Thyrocare Technologies Chandra Shekhar said they have not received any formal communication from the district administration, but the firm will cooperate with the authorities.

