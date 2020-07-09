Four booked for vulgar remarks against woman for questioning Madhya Pradesh minister on party change

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Four men have been booked by the Indore police for making vulgar comments over social media against a 19-year-old woman, who had asked discomforting questions to state’s water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat at a public program recently.

A case was registered u/s 509 (intending to insult the modest of a woman) on the concerned woman’s complaint at the Lasudiya police station against the four men, including Basant Panchal, Umesh Prajapati, Manoj Sharma and Pranay Kumar.

Silawat is among the Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalist former Congress MLAs, who had quit from the Vidhan Sabha in March, scripting the fall of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath-led Congress government.

Recently, the minister (who had won from Sanwer seat of Indore in 2018 polls on Congress ticket and could be BJP’s candidate in the by-elections from the same assembly segment) had met with commoners at a public program in Indore.

The 19-year-old woman too was present at the same program, who asked discomforting questions to Silawat, particularly about why he and his co-legislators helped in the toppling a government which was working well.

She also asked why the now BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia was raising questions of Congress government’s farm loan waiver, whereas he used to tweet in its favour, while being in Congress. Since raising the discomforting questions to the minister, the woman was being trolled over social media and vulgar comments were made by the four men against her on facebook.