STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Four booked for vulgar remarks against woman for questioning Madhya Pradesh minister on party change

The woman had asked water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat on why he and his co-legislators helped in the toppling a government which was working well.

Published: 09th July 2020 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

FIR

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Four men have been booked by the Indore police for making vulgar comments over social media against a 19-year-old woman, who had asked discomforting questions to state’s water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat at a public program recently.

A case was registered u/s 509 (intending to insult the modest of a woman) on the concerned woman’s complaint at the Lasudiya police station against the four men, including Basant Panchal, Umesh Prajapati, Manoj Sharma and Pranay Kumar.

Silawat is among the Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalist former Congress MLAs, who had quit from the Vidhan Sabha in March, scripting the fall of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath-led Congress government.

Recently, the minister (who had won from Sanwer seat of Indore in 2018 polls on Congress ticket and could be BJP’s candidate in the by-elections from the same assembly segment) had met with commoners at a public program in Indore.

The 19-year-old woman too was present at the same program, who asked discomforting questions to Silawat, particularly about why he and his co-legislators helped in the toppling a government which was working well.

She also asked why the now BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia was raising questions of Congress government’s farm loan waiver, whereas he used to tweet in its favour, while being in Congress. Since raising the discomforting questions to the minister, the woman was being trolled over social media and vulgar comments were made by the four men against her on facebook.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tulsiram Silawat Madhya Pradesh misogyny Lasudiya police station MP journalist trolled
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Tamil Nadu is now selling 'face mask' porottas and 'corona' dosas
Swapna Suresh: Prime accused in the gold smuggling case (Photo | Express)
Kerala Gold smuggling: CM Pinarayi Vijayan denies involvement, suspect still missing
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp