IIT-Kanpur assistant professor kills self at campus

35-year-old Pramod Subramanyan's body was found hanging in a room on the campus and police have launched a probe into the matter.

Published: 09th July 2020 12:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 01:39 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide

Image for representational purposes.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: An assistant professor of computer science and engineering department of prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K) committed suicide at its campus on Wednesday evening.

As per campus sources, 35-year-old Pramod Subramanyan's body was found hanging in a room on the campus. Police have launched a probe into the matter. Kalyanpur police on coming to know about the incident reached the institute, brought down the body and sent it for postmortem examination.

Later in a press communique undersigned by IIT-K director Prof Abhay Karandikar read: "I am saddened to inform you about the tragic and untimely demise of Prof. Pramod Subramanyan, assistant professor in the department of computer science and engineering today afternoon. In him, we have lost a bright and rising star in computer science in the country. We deeply mourn his demise and pray to the Almighty to give strength to his family. May his soul rest in peace."

His body has sent for postmortem. The professor used a nylon rope to hang himself. However, no suicide note was recovered from his room. "As a result, the cause of suicide could not be known immediately," said Kalyanpur SHO Ashwani Pandey.

Currently, the institute is almost vacant due to COVID-19 with no students present except for the faculty members who reside on the campus.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)

