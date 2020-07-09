Jaipur diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Priyanka’s shadow over IAS reshuffle?

In a major reshuffle, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot oversaw a complete revamp of the Rajasthan bureaucracy after 18 months of his rule. The biggest change was the surprise choice of Rajeev Swarup as the new Chief Secretary replacing DB Gupta, who still had three months to retire. Though Gupta was appointed as an advisor to the Chief Minister, his removal from the top post is a topic of discussion in Jaipur’s power corridors. The CM’s blessings on Swarup, a resident of Lucknow, are being linked to his Uttar Pradesh connection which is now the area where Priyanka Gandhi operates.

Housing Board to create choupatis for foodies

It may have been quite inactive for years but now the Rajasthan Housing Board is gathering momentum even during the Corona crisis. Much of the credit goes to its Commissioner Pawan Arora, who has in recent months made the Housing Board a centre of activity. In a novel effort, the Rajasthan Housing Board will now build 66 ‘Chowpatties’ in Mansarovar, Pratap Nagar and Nayla areas of Jaipur which will serve Rajasthani, South Indian, Sindhi and Jain food. To ensure good quality of food and effective management, the Board has invited bids from experienced vendors. In the Pratap Nagar Chowpatti, a food street will be created wherein a one km stretch will be developed replete with a jogging track, sitting benches and decorative plants. Platforms will also be made for performing artistes.

Confusion over exam for students

Given the pandemic, the Gehlot government had cancelled all university and college exams in the state last week. This included all the UG and PG courses in universities, colleges, and technical educational institutions. However, on Monday, the UGC received clearance from the MHA to mandatorily conduct final-year college and university exams. The UGC has now asked officials of all universities to hold exams for final year students though they can choose to hold the tests online, if feasible. In Rajasthan, the government will now rework its plans, a senior official said.

Astrologers predict good monsoon

On the eve of Ashad Purnima, astrologers gather every year at Jaipur’s Jantar Mantar to predict pattern of monsoon. After observing the direction and intensity of winds at a particular time, rainfall is predicted in a 100 km circumference by blowing a flag on the peak of ‘Samrat Yantra’. This unique way to predict rains in the Pink City has been used since erstwhile royal times for over 200 years now. Last Saturday, astrologers went through the annual tradition and have assessed that rains will be quite heavy and beneficial. Leading astrologer Vinod Shastri remarked that “on a study of the winds, our estimate is very good rains that will herald better times.”

