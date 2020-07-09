Kanpur encounter accused Vikas Dubey's wife, son arrested in Lucknow

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The wife and son of gangster Vikas Dubey were arrested by a team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) from Krishnanagar locality of Lucknow on Thursday evening.

Richa Dubey, the wife of Vikas Dubey, and the couple's younger son were arrested in Lucknow on the charge of harbouring the gangster and acting in connivance with him, a senior police officer said. The officer added that they were taken to the Krishnanagar police station in the state capital.

Both mother and son were arrested from a vacant plot near Narainpuri area of Krishnanagar. Moreover, their servant Mahesh was also nabbed while he was trying to run away. The police team is mulling to take Richa, her son and servant to Kanpur.

As per the sources, Richa alias Sona was staying with one of her relatives in Krishna Nagar itself since July 2. Police had been hunting for her and her son since the July 3.