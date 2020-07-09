Rajasthan BJP chief faces privilege motion over remarks during RS Polls

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Rajya Sabha (RS) polls may be over but politics over those high-profile elections continues to simmer in Rajasthan. For making some controversial remarks during the recent RS polls, the state BJP chief Satish Poonia is all set to be dragged into a breach of privilege motion brought against him in the Rajasthan Assembly.

The Congress and the BJP are making verbal attacks on each other as the issue turns into a major political row in Rajasthan. The BJP claims that if Poonia is to face a privilege motion then CM Ashok Gehlot also deserves to face the same for making horse-trading charges on BJP leaders during the RS polls.

However, the Speaker of the Rajasthan Assembly, CP Joshi has prima facie found merit in the privilege motion moved by Sanyam Lodha, a Congress-supporting Independent MLA of the Rajasthan Assembly. The Speaker has summoned Poonia to explain his stand on the complaint registered by Sanyam Lodha after which the CP Joshi will decide on the issue. In case the decision goes against him then the privilege motion against Poonia will be placed before the Rajasthan Assembly.

In his complaint seeking breach of privilege motion against Poonia on June 21, Sanyam Lodha had alleged that the BJP leader tarnished the image of 23 lawmakers. Poonia had reportedly remarked that 23 MLAs were offered bribes – ranging from offers of mines, plots, and cash - by the ruling Congress to vote in favour of their candidates in the RS polls in the state.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia has said that he will take full care to follow all legislative processes and maintain the dignity of the House in presenting his response to the Speaker. “All these remarks were made outside the Assembly. The matter is now in the Assembly and it is for the Speaker to take a decision. I will adhere by all norms to keep the dignity of the House,” said Poonia.

Ten days before the RS polls on June 19, CM Ashok Gehlot had also made serious charges of horse-trading wherein he claimed that top BJP leaders were trying to lure Congress and Independent MLAs in Rajasthan to cross-vote during the RS polls. After that all Congress MLAs and those supporting the party candidates were herded together in a luxury resort in Jaipur.

In addition, the Chief Whip of the Congress, Mahesh Joshi had filed a complaint about alleged horse-trading with the state Anti-Corruption Bureau. Later, CM Gehlot had handed the case over to the Special Operations Group of Rajasthan Police but so far nobody has even been questioned in this case.

But as the party chief in the state gets dragged into a political mess, the BJP has turned aggressive. The Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria argues that Sanyam Lodha’s privilege motion should be rejected as it mentions about 23 MLAs but has not named even a single one. “A privilege motion can be moved only on statements made in the Vidhan Sabha about any specific MLA which run contrary to his privileges as a member of the House,” said Kataria.