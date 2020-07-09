UP govt professor booked for posting Pakistan flag, map pictures on Facebook

By PTI

BAREILLY: An FIR has been lodged against a government university professor here for allegedly posting pictures of Pakistani flag and map on a social networking site, police said on Thursday.

The case was registered at the Baradar police station on Wednesday on a complaint of VHP leader Neeru Bhardwaj, they said.

Bhardwaj has alleged that Salim Khan, a Physics professor at the Rohilkhand University here, tried to hurt the feelings of people by posting pictures of Pakistani flag and map in his Facebook account on Tuesday.

Inspector Baradar Shitanshu Sharma said an inquiry is on in the matter.

According to police, the professor has given an apology to University Vice-Chancellor Anil Kumar Shukla, who said that the matter will be put before the university executive council.