Amid border row, Nepal pulls plug on Indian TV channels except Doordarshan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cable TV operators in Nepal on Thursday banned all Indian news channels except Doordarshan, accusing them of spreading misinformation and defaming their leaders. However, there has been no government order to this effect so far.

Nepal’s minister for information and broadcasting Yubaraj Khatiwada said the government would seek political and legal remedies against Indian media for disseminating news that jeopardises the nation, nationality, sovereignty and self-respect of Nepalis.

“We also request not to disseminate news that infringes sovereignty and self-respect of Nepalis. This includes the media of neighboring countries. We might seek both political and legal remedies,” he said.

Nepal-India relations have been on a downward spiral since the Himalayan nation passed a constitutional amendment to include territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani in their new map claiming them under the Treaty of Sugauli.

India, however, maintains that the territories are theirs. Both countries are mandated by a 1988 treaty to resolve all boundary issues through diplomatic talks.

The latest move also comes after a media house claimed Nepal leaders were honey trapped by Chinese ambassador to Nepal after she met them.