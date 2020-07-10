STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid border standoff, India and China to collaborate on key COVID-19 projects  

The collaboration will also look into artificial intelligence, information and communication technology oriented research for Covid-19 drugs design, vaccine development, treatment. 

Published: 10th July 2020 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  While US president Donald Trump has been blaming China for hiding information about the spread of coronavirus, India and China, along with other BRICS countries, have decided to collaborate on projects related to Covid-19 vaccine, new technologies, epidemiological studies and genome sequencing.

Terming the Covid-19 as one of the greatest global challenges that warrants a global response, the BRICS Science, Technology and Innovation Framework Programme called for multilateral basic, applied and innovation research projects facilitating cooperation among the researchers and institutions in the consortia that consist of partners from at least three BRICS countries.

The BRICS nations account for over 25% of the world territory, more than 40% of the global population. 

The thematic areas for collaboration include research and development of new technologies/tools for diagnosing Covid-19, of vaccines and drugs, including repurposing of available drugs, genomic sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 and studies on the epidemiology and mathematical modelling of the Covid-19.

The collaboration will also look into artificial intelligence, information and communication technology oriented research for Covid-19 drugs design, vaccine development, treatment. 

As part of the initiative, government research funding organisations from the BRICS countries have agreed to jointly establish a scheme for funding multilateral cooperative activities.

In India, the Department of Biotechnology and the Department of Science and Technology will be part of it while the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology and National Natural Science Foundation of China will take part.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BRICS Coronavirus COVID-19 India-China Border Standoff Ladakh Clashes Galwan Valley Clashes Ladakh Standoff
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp