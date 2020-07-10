Amid boycott call, Uttarakhand prepares report of Chinese firms involved in power sector

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's announcement of not using any Chinese goods, equipments in state government projects, Uttarakhand Power Transmission Corporation (UPTC) officials said that they are already preparing a report about how much Chinese products are used in state's power sector.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday said, "Our government will not use any Chinese equipment or products in any government project. We should work towards making ourselves self-reliant and not dependent on anyone else. We must vow to make 'Vocal for Local' motto of our lives to lead the country towards prosperity."

UPTC MD Atul Agarwal said, "Report is being prepared about how much involvement of Chinese firms is in there in our power sector. We have already stopped purchasing any equipments and awarding contracts to Chinese firms."

The officials also added that every year Rs 150-200 crore was being spent on Chinese equipments in multiple power projects of the state. Officials also added that after the report is prepared an submitted key decision to bar Chinese firms and equipments completely will be taken by the state government.

The move comes after high intensity anti-Chinese emotions due to border tussle which lead to martyrdom of 20 Indian Army soldiers include officers.