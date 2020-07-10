STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid boycott call, Uttarakhand prepares report of Chinese firms involved in power sector

Officials said that every year Rs 150-200 crore was being spent on Chinese equipments in multiple power projects of the state.

Published: 10th July 2020 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Electricity

Representational Image. (File photo| Agencies)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's announcement of not using any Chinese goods, equipments in state government projects, Uttarakhand Power Transmission Corporation (UPTC) officials said that they are already preparing a report about how much Chinese products are used in state's power sector. 

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday said, "Our government will not use any Chinese equipment or products in any government project. We should work towards making ourselves self-reliant and not dependent on anyone else. We must vow to make 'Vocal for Local' motto of our lives to lead the country towards prosperity."

UPTC MD Atul Agarwal said, "Report is being prepared about how much involvement of Chinese firms is in there in our power sector. We have already stopped purchasing any equipments and awarding contracts to Chinese firms."

The officials also added that every year Rs 150-200 crore was being spent on Chinese equipments in multiple power projects of the state. Officials also added that after the report is prepared an submitted key decision to bar Chinese firms and equipments completely will be taken by the state government.

The move comes after high intensity anti-Chinese emotions due to border tussle which lead to martyrdom of 20 Indian Army soldiers include officers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttarakhand Power Transmission Corporation Uttarakhand Chinese ban Uttarakhand power sector Trivendra Singh Rawat
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vikas Dubey, the main accused in Kanpur encounter case, was killed after he tried to flee custody. (Photo | EPS)
How did gangster Vikas Dubey die in Uttar Pradesh police's custody?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Asia’s largest solar plant in MP, says it's 'sure, pure and secure'
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp