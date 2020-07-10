Cases may increase in future: Puducherry Health Minister after UT records 72 fresh COVID-19 reports

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: As many as 72 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported and one death in Karaikal taking the total number of cases to 1272 and deaths to 17 in the Union Territory.

67 of the 72 new cases are from Puducherry region and five in Karaikal region, said Minister for Health Malladi Krishna Rao.

Presently 618 people are undergoing coronavirus treatment, of which 561 are in Puducherry region (372 patients are being treated at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical college and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and 116 at JIPMER and 73 in COVID care centres), 35 in Karaikal GH and 20 in Yanam GH, and two in Mahe GH.

In all, 637 patients have been discharged after recovery, including 18 patients on Friday.

23,515 samples have been tested so far, of which 21,982 have been negative and the test results of 231 are awaited.

Health Malladi Krishna Rao also said that a woman, aged over 80-years, died in Karaikal government hospital last evening registering the second COVID death in Karaikal region.

There are all possibilities for an increase in the number of cases in the near future, he said, adding that tender to purchase required medical equipment has been floated. The chief minister will announce the decision of a total shutdown on Sunday, he added.

Rao further said that out of the 37 staff members in Raj Niwas, one tested positive for the coronavirus which was denied by Raj Niwas. He added that the Raj Niwas should not indulge in such actions which will create confusion.

''I am announcing with adequate evidence and is 100 per cent correct. I know the name of the data entry operator who tested positive," he added.