Curbs in Kashmir likely to be back as COVID-19 deaths continue to rise in Valley

SRINAGAR: With the Covid-19 cases and deaths in Kashmir witnessing surge since the lockdown was eased, the authorities are mulling re-imposing some restrictions to contain the spread of the disease.

Sources in administration said officials are closely monitoring the situation on a daily basis and if the death rate continues to rise, then lockdown might be re-imposed.

The Valley including Srinagar has witnessed a surge in cases and deaths after business and trade activities were allowed. Jammu and Kashmir has recorded a total of 9,261 cases and 149 deaths of which, the Valley accounts for 7,319 cases and 135 deaths. Of the 10 districts in Kashmir, nine have been declared Red zone.

The state on Thursday recorded 240 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of people infected with coronavirus to 9,501 while the death toll due to the infection reached 154 following the demise of five patients in the last 24 hours, an official said.

"Five persons, who were COVID-19 positive, have died over the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir," the official said.

Of the 240 new cases detected in the last 24 hours, 55 were from the Jammu region and 185 from the Kashmir valley.

There are 3,652 active cases in the union territory, while 5,695 patients have recovered from the infection.

The cases detected on Thursday includes 71 people who had returned to the union territory recently.

At 58, Srinagar district in central Kashmir recorded the highest number of cases on Thursday followed by 37 in Baramulla district in the north, officials said.

Of the 9,501 infected people in the union territory, 7,504 are in Kashmir, and 1,997 are in the Jammu region, the official said.

(With PTI Inputs)