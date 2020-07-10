STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Door opens for COVID-19 test by more private labs as government tweaks norms amid rising cases

With the national test positivity rate crossing 10 — against the WHO recommended guideline of keeping it under 5 in order to contain the outbreak — low testing continues to be a major concern.

Published: 10th July 2020 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

A health official labels rapid test kits at a temporary COVID-19 free testing facility set up in a school after authorities eased restrictions imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Taking proactive steps to ramp up the Covid-19 testing capacity in the country, the government has decided to allow non-accredited private labs — who apply for accreditation — to carry out diagnostic tests for the viral disease. 

With the national test positivity rate crossing 10 — against the WHO recommended guideline of keeping it under 5 in order to contain the outbreak — low testing continues to be a major concern.

Dr Nivedita Gupta, a senior scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said private labs have now been allowed to apply for National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accreditation and in parallel submit their application to the ICMR to carry out Covid-19 tests.

“Private labs can complete accreditation in a month. As of today, a total of 1,132 testing labs are operational,” she said. At present, more than 2.6 lakh samples are being tested for Covid-19 each day.

“TrueNat and CBNAAT tests too have been deployed recently, in addition to RT-PCR and we hope to see a further rise by the use of the antigen test,” Dr Gupta added.

Rajesh Bhushan, Officer on Special Duty in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said India now has the capacity to manufacture 3 lakh rapid antigen tests per day. Ten  companies have approached the ICMR for test validation.

Antigen tests are quick and cost effective but the ones validated in India have low reliability, so they have to be used along with RT-PCR tests, considered the gold standard for detecting the virus. As of now the antigen test kits manufactured by only one company has been permitted in India and is being used in containment areas and hospitals.

Bhushan pointed out that despite a population of 1.3 bn, India has been able to manage Covid-19 relatively well, as the case count per million is among the lowest in the worldHe added that India has 15 deaths per million population whereas elsewhere  this figure is up to 40 times higher.

Golfers +ve but play

Even though three professional golfers continued to test positive for Covid-19, teed off together at a PGA meet in the US. New rules allow golfers to play if at least 10 days have passed since the symptoms first appeared | 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ICMR Coronavirus COVID-19 India Coronavirus Cases India Coronavirus Testing India Coronavirus Deaths India Coronavirus Recovery Rate
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp