Eight killed in Arunachal landslides, CM urges people to move to safer locations

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said landslides and floods had left a trail of largescale devastation in the entire state.

Published: 10th July 2020 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

Khandu directed the officials concerned to continuously monitor the situation to avoid devastation and loss of lives. (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Eight people, including three minors, were buried alive in two incidents of landslides triggered by incessant rains, in Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

In the first incident at Tigdo village, four members of a family died after the tragedy struck them in their sleep in the wee hours. The victims were a 24-year-old man, his 22-year-old wife, an eight-month-old daughter, and a 17-year-old brother.

In the other incident which occurred at around 12:30 pm at Modirijo near state capital Itanagar, a 30-year-old woman, her two daughters, aged nine and eight years, and another woman (20) were killed. The head of the family survived as he was at the house of a neighbour.

A little boy managed to save his life by running out of the house. Another minor girl, who was trapped inside, was rescued. She received injuries in one leg and was shifted to a hospital.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu mourned the deaths. “Saddened by a tragedy that struck Tigdo village in Papumpare district this morning where four members of a family perished in a landslide. May the deceased rest in eternal peace! My sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Ex-gratia relief being expedited to the next of kin,” the CM had tweeted after the first incident.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said landslides and floods had left a trail of largescale devastation in the entire state.

“Reports have been pouring in about landslides in various locations in and around the capital region. Road communication has been badly affected by nature’s fury and there is an increase in water flow in streams and rivers,” the CMO said.

As the Indian Meteorological Department predicted heavy rain in the next few days across the state, Khandu advised people residing in vulnerable places to maintain extreme caution and move to safer locations. He also urged all to travel with caution owing to rain-loosened soil that could trigger landslides.

Khandu directed the administration and the disaster management department to continuously monitor the situation to avoid devastation and loss of lives.

