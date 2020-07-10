STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ICSE, ISC results: CISCE declares class 10, 12 results; no merit list this year

The class 12 exams, called the Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam, have been cleared by 85,611 candidates while 2,798 students have been unsuccessful.

Image for representational purpose

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) on Friday announced results for class 10 and 12 exams even as it decided against bringing out a merit list this year in view of "exceptional circumstances".

The board had to cancel its pending exams in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases and the result has been calculated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme decided by it.

As per the results announced, a total of 2,06,525 candidates have cleared the class 10 exams, known as the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), while 1,377 candidates have been unsuccessful.

The class 12 exams, called the Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam, have been cleared by 85,611 candidates while 2,798 students have been unsuccessful.

"Given the exceptional circumstances, this year CISCE will not be publishing a merit list for either the ICSE or ISC year 2020 Examinations," CICSE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

"This year has been an exceptionally difficult year for everyone due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the multiple national and states' lockdowns, coupled with many other related problems," he added.

The results are available online at cisce.org and results.cisce.org and can also be accessed via 'CAREERS' portal of the council and SMS.

The board had last week announced an alternate assessment scheme for the two classes after the pending exams were cancelled in view of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

As per the scheme, candidates have been assessed based on the best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams were conducted and the marks of their internal assessment as well as project work was taken into account.

