STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India's COVID-19 case fatality rate dips to 2.72 per cent: Health Ministry

In 18 states and UTs the recovery rates are higher than the national average, the ministry said.

Published: 10th July 2020 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: From 2.82 per cent a month earlier, India's COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 2.72 per cent which is lower than that of many other countries, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

It also noted that 30 states and Union Territories have a fatality rate lower than the national average.

Also, there is an upward trend in the recovery rate which was recorded at 62.42 per cent on Friday.

In 18 states and UTs the recovery rates are higher than the national average, the ministry said.

"At the national level, the case fatality rate has declined to 2.72 per cent. This is lower than the fatality rates observed in many other countries in the world. The focus of COVID-19 management in the country has been to keep the fatalities low," it said.

The ministry said with the support and guidance of the Central government, the states and union territories have taken many steps like mapping of communities to focus on high-risk groups like the elderly/aged and population with comorbidities, and providing special care to them.

There is a focus on the improvement of quality of medical care for coronavirus patients.

The country-wide strong network of ASHAs and ANMs along with Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres have helped in effective surveillance and contact tracing of the cases, including the lakhs of migrants and returnees, it said.

There are 30 states and UTs which have a fatality rate lower than the national average which includes Kerala (0.41 pc), Jharkhand (0.71 pc), Bihar (0.82 pc), Telangana (1.07 pc), Tamil Nadu (1.39 pc), Haryana (1.48 pc), Rajasthan (2.18 pc), Punjab (2.56 pc) and Uttar Pradesh (2.66 pc).

Manipur, Nagaland, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim have zero case fatality rate.

There are 18 states and UTs where the recovery rate is more than the national average.

They which include West Bengal (64.94 pc), Uttar Pradesh (65.28 pc), Odisha (66.13 pc), Jharkhand (68.02 pc), Punjab (69.26 pc), Bihar (70.40 pc), Gujarat (70.72 pc), Madhya Pradesh (74.85 pc), Haryana (74.91 pc), Rajasthan (75.65 pc) and Delhi (76.81 pc).

On Friday, India registered yet another record single-day jump of 26,506 COVID-19 cases pushing its tally to 7,93,802, while the death toll climbed to 21,604 with 475 people succumbing to the infection in 24 hours.

In the 24-hour period, 19,138 COVID-19 patients got cured, taking the cumulative figure of recovered cases to 4,95,515 on Friday, the ministry said.

"The trend of progressive increase in the number of recovered COVID-19 patients continues. The national recovery rate is 62.42 per cent today," it said.

There are 2,76,682 active cases and all are under medical supervision.

The improvement in recovery rate is the result of a combination of preemptive, proactive and graded steps taken by the Centre in collaboration with the states and UTs, the ministry said.

"Aggressive testing that ensures early detection of patients, home isolation for the mild/pre-symptomatic patients, effective clinical management of the severe cases, ramped up hospital infrastructure and regular and seamless coordination between the Centre and states and UTs have together resulted in the continuously rising recovery rate in the country."

As of Friday, there are 1,218 dedicated COVID hospitals, 2,705 dedicated COVID healthcare centres and 10,301 COVID care Centres.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus covid-19 Health ministry
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vikas Dubey, the main accused in Kanpur encounter case, was killed after he tried to flee custody. (Photo | EPS)
How did gangster Vikas Dubey die in Uttar Pradesh police's custody?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Asia’s largest solar plant in MP, says it's 'sure, pure and secure'
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp