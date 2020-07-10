STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maha Vikas Aghadi ends Maratha vs OBC controversy, hands over Sarthi department to dy CM Ajit Pawar

It was alleged that the in-charge minister was not paying attention and not even allocated the adequate fund to Maratha community students welfare and scholarship schemes.

Published: 10th July 2020 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar (L) and deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar (L) and deputy CM Ajit Pawar. (Photo| PTI and Facebook)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: After Maratha vs OBC controversy, Social Welfare minister Vijay Wadettiwar voluntarily handed his own department – Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI), to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

Vijay Wadettiwar, who is also an OBC leader from Congress was given the in charge of SARTHI that was created for the welfare of the Maratha community students. It was alleged that Wadettiwar was not paying attention and not even allocated the adequate fund to Maratha community students welfare and scholarship schemes.

Maratha quota: Ahead of July 15 Supreme Court hearing, Chavan chairs meet

The unrest was caused in Maratha community and its youths who get educational funding through this Sarthi. Many students were complaining that their education scholarship or funding was stopped by the OBC minister deliberately that caused the rift between Maratha and OBC.

Vijay Wadettiwar said that he has no bias against any community. "There was the deliberate attempt to malign my image by a certain section of the community and political parties. If there is no fund in the kitty of Sarthi, then from where we will get fund and help the students. The allegations against me were baseless and no iota of truth," said Wadettiwar.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar called the meeting to resolve Sarthi issue where Pawar clarified that the government has no intension to shut down this institution. He also said announced the immediate Rs 8 crore funding to this institution and ensured that as long as he is there nothing will happen to Sarathi.

Now, there is another demand by Maratha community that Sarthi should be made the independent an institution, controlled by the community people and funded by the government. Maharashtra government has constituted Sarthi

