Minor, three others killled in landslide caused by incessant rains in Arunachal Pradesh

GUWAHATI: Four people, including a minor, were killed in landslide at Tigdo village in Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh in the wee hours of Friday.

The victims are said to be from the same family and according to officials, the body of all four people had been recovered.

Incessant rains for the past two days triggered landslides at many places in the state. Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu mourned the deaths.

“Incessant rain for the last couple of days that triggered landslides and floods left trails of largescale devastation in the entire state. Reports have been pouring in about landslides in various locations in and around the capital region. Road communication has been badly affected by the nature’s fury and there is an increase in water flow in streams and rivers,” Khandu said.

Saddened by a tragedy that struck Tigdo village in Papumpare district this morning where four members of a family perished in a landslide. May the deceased rest in eternal peace. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Ex-gratia relief being expedited to the next of kin. — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) July 10, 2020

As the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rain in the next few days across the state, the CM Khandu requested people to take all precautionary measures and refrain from staying at vulnerable locations.

Khandu directed the administration and the disaster management department to continuously monitor the situation to avoid devastation and loss of lives.