New parliament building plan gets approval from Delhi Urban Art Commission

Published: 10th July 2020 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Parliament

Parliament house. (Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) has given its approval to the building plan for the proposed new Parliament building, to be constructed next to the existing complex. 

The panel, however, has made suggestions such as provision of a single integrated multilevel parking facility, ‘public art’ and appropriate landscaping to make the new structure aesthetically pleasing and adequate measures for natural lights in some blocks.

Heritage enthusiasts, architects, historians, urban planners, and environmentalists have been opposing the project since the beginning. It is mandatory to get the DUAC approval for every project or structure in the national capital that can affect the skyline or the aesthetics of the surroundings.  

According to the minutes of the meeting, in which the plan was discussed and final approval was given, held on July 1, the Commission has urged the New Delhi Municipal Council to identify a plot and look for a n option to create one multilevel car parking for all visitors including MPs, instead of separate facilities around the proposed ‘triangular’ structure.      

“To ensure smooth accessibility and to address environmental concerns, it was suggested that the local body shall explore the possibility of Multi-Level Car Parking after identifying a plot of appropriate size and location, in the vicinity, to relocate all the proposed parking in one consolidated plot wherein parking requirements for all users  can be accommodated,” said the notes, available on DUAC’s website. 

The Commission has also suggested to introduce ‘public art’, fencing and gates of suitable size and material at one corner to impart a character and identity to the complex.

“In order to improve natural daylighting in the Speakers chambers and Chairman Rajya Sabha chambers, it is suggested to explore creating skylights which would ensure that these spaces gain direct natural light/daylight,” it said. 

