Opposition alleges UP govt hiding 'deep secret' in Vikas Dubey encounter, demands probe

Published: 10th July 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Vikas Dubey, the main accused in #KanpurEncounter case, has been arrested at a police station in Ujjain

Vikas Dubey, the main accused in Kanpur encounter case, was arrested at a police station in Ujjain on July 9. (Photo | ENS)

By ANI

KANPUR: Leaders from several opposition parties have alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is hiding "a deep secret" with regard to the killing of Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey on Friday.

Samajwadi Party President and former state Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav took a dig and stated that the encounter had saved the government from being overturned.

"Basically the car did not overturn, but the government has been saved from being overturned. The car overturned and Vikas Dubey tried to run. If he had to run, then why would he surrender. The secret is very deep," Yadav tweeted (translated from Hindi).

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh further went on to question the encounter and said that why were all three encounters "the same". He also asked the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for a judicial inquiry into the arrest or surrender of Dubey.

"I ask Shivraj ji for the judicial inquiry of the arrest/surrender of Vikas Dubey. The investigation must be done as to which politicians and police officials were in contact with him. Security of Vikas Dubey should have been ensured in judicial custody so that all the secrets could have been revealed. What we feared has happened," he said (translated from Hindi).

"Which political people, police, and other government officials were in contact with Vikas Dubey can no longer be exposed. In the last 3-4 days, two other colleagues of Vikas Dubey have also had encounters, but why is the pattern of the three encounters the same?" the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said.

Congress leader Jitin Prasada also wrote on the microblogging site, and said, "With the end of Vikas Dubey in custody the govt has ensured that the trail which would have exposed his nexus with people in positions of power who allowed criminals like him to flourish, has ended too."

Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter with the police on Friday.

Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run for the last several days and had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Temple, where he was identified by a security guard at the shrine.

The gangster is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.

Dubey managed to escape and the Uttar Pradesh police launched a hunt and raised the bounty on him to Rs 5 lakh. 

